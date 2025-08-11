Tony Khan Reveals Plans To Pair AEW Show With 'Fairway To Heaven' Charity Golf Event

AEW CEO Tony Khan has thrown out an innovative idea for an event, which will see golfers and AEW stars collaborate.

Khan recently appeared on "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox," where he praised golf's PGA organization and floated the idea of wrestlers and golfers competing together in charity events.

"I had this amazing idea that I think the Barstool audience would love, and I think golf fans would love. I really want to do something for a great cause, and it's a charity golf tournament, and it would be great for wrestling and for wrestling fans. Hopefully, it could bring some new fans to golf and some new fans to wrestling, because I think there's more of a crossover between the sports than people realize. I want to do a charity golf tournament called — and this is something I'm breaking on My Mom's Basement with the great Robbie Fox — I want to do a charity golf tournament called Fairway to Heaven. And then have wrestlers and golfers, and people participate for charity at Fairway to Heaven, and then do Dynamite, have the charity golf tournament on Tuesday, and then do Dynamite in the same city or region on Wednesday, [and call it] Fairway to Hell," said Khan.

Khan added that wrestling and golf fans would love the collaboration, and he hopes that the events could raise money for a good cause. AEW has had other special events that help charities, one of which is Fight for the Fallen, which helps several charities. AEW and the Owen Hart Foundation have also collaborated, with a title even being named in the memory of the late star.