Former WWE NXT Star Kacy Catanzaro Returning To American Ninja Warrior

This past May, Kacy Catanzaro, formerly known as Katana Chance, was released from WWE during a round of talent cuts following WrestleMania 41, putting an end to her eight-year stint with the promotion. However, it seems like the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has decided to return to her original stomping grounds following her departure.

Over the weekend, Catanzaro announced that she would be heading back to "American Ninja Warrior," as she took to social media to reveal that she will be apart of the season 18 premiere on Monday.

"See you on Monday @ninjawarrior. August 11th | @nbc and @peacock." #AmericanNinjaWarrior

Catanzaro first appeared on "American Ninja Warrior" in 2013 and competed on the show for five seasons before announcing her retirement from the program during season 9. The former WWE star also set multiple records during her time on "American Ninja Warrior," most notably becoming the first woman to finish the qualifying course with a time of 5:26:18 in 2014. She was also the first woman to climb the warped wall in competition.

Most impressively, Catanzaro advanced to the 2014 Dallas finals of "American Ninja Warrior," where she became the first woman to complete a city finals course. However, Catanzaro's run in the finals that year made her a social media sensation, with her success on the course garnering over 100 million views on X (formerly known as Twitter). Although she left "American Ninja Warrior" in 2017, Catanzaro's reputation on the show would help her land a tryout with WWE that same year, which led her to receive a "WWE NXT" contract in 2018.

Along with returning to her roots tonight, Catanzaro also recently got engaged earlier this month, as she announced on social media that her boyfriend of two years, Naoufal Abouelhouda, had proposed to her.