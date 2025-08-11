AEW's Jim Ross On How Similarities Affected Hulk Hogan & Vince McMahon's Relationship

For most people familiar with professional wrestling, late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan can generate a range of reactions, from nostalgia to professional resentment, often all within one individual. That includes AEW commentator Jim Ross, who has glowing things to say about Hogan as a performer while also acknowledging that he wasn't always easy to deal with behind the scenes.

Appearing on a livestreamed edition of "Grilling JR," Ross was asked to comment on Hogan's connection to Vince McMahon. The two were often close but their relationship was contentious as well, with ups and downs over the years.

"Both very competitive," Ross said. "Both very paranoid. Those are two of the things I can name right off the top of my head that they had in common."

Ross noted that he didn't spend much time working with Hogan, as they usually happened to be in different companies at a given moment. However, they were both in WWE at the tail end of Hogan's in-ring career, and Ross didn't find the wrestling legend to be the easiest person to work with.

"He just didn't trust anybody about anything, which I found to be so ironic because he could name his shots," Ross continued. "He was the guy, but he didn't act like he was the guy sometimes. He acted very paranoid and very scared of the future, and I always wondered why it was that way."

Hogan died at his home in Florida last month, with reports indicating that he suffered a heart attack following a battle against cancer as well as complications from a recent surgery. As for Ross, his contract with AEW is set to expire this month, though the 73-year-old has expressed his desire to continue doing commentary for the promotion on a part-time basis.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.site:wrest