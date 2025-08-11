Former WWE & TNA World Champion Comments On Jey Uso Being Called 'The New Jeff Hardy'

When Jey Uso began to shine as a singles star in 2023, many WWE fans often compared his rise to the main event scene to TNA star Jeff Hardy, who similarly became one of the most popular stars on WWE's roster after excelling in the tag team division. Uso and Hardy's path to individual success is almost identical, with both men having historic tag team runs, to winning the Intercontinental Title, and eventually becoming world champion. However, the most similar aspect between Uso and Hardy is the unconditional love they receive from the WWE Universe, and in a recent interview with "Outside The Ring," "The Charismatic Enigma" commented on being compared to the 39-year-old and outlined the dream match he'd love to have against he and his brother Jimmy Uso.

"He is on the moon, man. He is killing it with his the Yeet thing," Hardy said. "I love the Usos, man. One thing that I always wanted to do back when Matt and I both were still in WWE with the Usos was a cinematic match with them ... have a cinematic penitentiary match with the Usos in like an old, broken down abandoned prison. I still think that would be amazing, man."

Following WrestleMania 35, The Hardys and The Usos wrestled each other for the first time ever on "WWE SmackDown," where Jeff and Matt Hardy would dethrone Jey and Jimmy Uso for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Unfortunately, both teams never managed to lock up again, but hopefully Jeff will be able to pitch his cinematic match idea against the Usos if they Hardys return to WWE before retiring from professional wrestling.

