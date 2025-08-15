Paul Heyman Opens Up About CM Punk's Journey To Main-Eventing WWE WrestleMania 41

Paul Heyman was a central figure in the main event Triple Threat Match between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. While Reigns and Rollins had both closed many nights of WrestleMania in the past, it marked the first time Punk had such an honor. In a new interview with Ariel Helwani, Heyman revealed what he said to teh former WWE and AEW Champion before he made his first WrestleMania main event entrance.

"I said 'You made it and you did it on your own terms, and there's no charity, and this is not a political move, it's not a gift. It's not being done to appease you or even the audience. You're in the main event of WrestleMania because you earned the right and the privilege to be in the main event of WrestleMania...enjoy it. Enjoy it for everything that it is because you made it,'" Heyman explained. "And I told him 'I'm so proud of you and I'm so happy for you, and here's the best part...we get to enjoy this entrance together.'"

Heyman said that he then said a common phrase in professional wrestling to Punk, "Thank you for the house," meaning that Punk was one of the chief ticket-sellers of the show. Heyman believes that Rollins and Reigns also deserved credit for the build, even feeling that Rollins "stole" the story.

"Punk was just such a compelling character and you understood, you knew, you could see how real this was to him," Heyman said.

While Punk was happy to main event the show, the match did not go his way, with Heyman delivering a low blow to Punk, giving Rollins the opportunity to win the match.