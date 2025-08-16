WWE Fired Matt Hardy Then Turned The Scandal Into A Storyline

By 2005, WWE had found itself in a comfort zone. The Monday Night Wars were long over, the Attitude Era was through, the PG Era was still not quite a thing, and John Cena was beginning to turn into WWE's next top star, despite the fact that fans were starting to turn on him. Beyond that, it was business as usual for WWE, which made it the appropriate time for things to be shaken up a bit. And that's exactly what happened when a real life scandal involving three long-time WWE stars became one of the top stories of the year. It would lead to a firing, a re-hiring, the whole situation being adapted into a storyline, and, when it was all said and done, the creation of a new top heel within WWE's hierarchy.

If one is familiar with 2000's wrestling lore, they'll know that Matt Hardy and WWE Hall of Famer Lita were a long-time couple; they'll also know that despite being rivals in the ring, Hardy was close friends in real life with Edge, aka Adam Copeland. As such, they'll also remember that the friendship was shattered early in 2005, when Hardy learned that Lita and Edge had developed something a little bit deeper than friendship. Recovering from an injury at the time, Hardy channeled his pain over the breakup by lashing out at Lita and Edge through the internet; soon, wrestling fans became aware of the story, resulting in Edge and Lita receiving hostile reactions from crowds, with Lita in particularly taking the brunt of some rather sexist taunts. Those reactions were also inspired by WWE's decision to fire Hardy while he was still injured, blaming him for the commotion, and turning him into even more of a martyr.