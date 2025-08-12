Wonder Years Frontman Opens Up About Personal Details In Becky Lynch's New WWE Theme

In April, Becky Lynch returned to WWE with a new attitude, and shortly after, a new title around her waist. Now, she's taken on a new entrance song, recorded by The Wonder Years, a pop-punk/alternative band based in the United States. Lynch officially debuted new theme at WWE SummerSlam as she headed out to the ring for her Women's Intercontinental Championship defense against Lyra Valkyria. Upon her return to the backstage area afterward, Lynch was seemingly overcome with emotion due to the personal nods woven throughout the track.

"The lyrics aren't anywhere yet, but I worked in a reference to [her and Seth Rollins' daughter] Roux in the first verse, where there's like a wink to Roux's name," Dan "Soupy" Campbell, The Wonder Years' frontman, told Metro UK. "And then I worked in a reference to Seth in the second verse, and then the chorus references her dad [who died four years ago] ... We went backstage, and she came up to me crying, and was just like, 'It just meant so much, because the last time my dad saw me wrestle live was here at SummerSlam.'"

For over a decade, WWE fans recognized Lynch's arrival by her "Celtic Invasion" theme song, produced by CFO$. Given her venture into a fresh chapter, however, Lynch reached out to Campbell about writing a fresh song for her as well.

"She wanted a whole kind of new presentation of her character. I think that she was like, 'It's time to move into a new era for me, and that means new music,'" Campbell said. "I just wanted to make something that she was going to love, more than anything else."

The Wonder Years finished recording Lynch's track in March, with talks of debuting it at either WrestleMania 41 or WWE Evolution following. Upon final decision, that distinction was bestowed to SummerSlam, where Lynch defeated Valkyria in a title match with no countouts and no disqualifications.