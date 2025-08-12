Bret Hart Says WWE Invited Him To SummerSlam 2025 But Then Didn't Have A Seat For Him

At WWE SummerSlam night two, fans caught a glimpse of the past as The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz sat amongst the crowd for a TLC match involving six tag teams from the "WWE SmackDown" brand. Elsewhere, fans might have also seen WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart, had it not been for an apparent snub anyway.

"I went to SummerSlam. They invited me down, this year for WWE, and they told me that they wanted me to be in the crowd," Hart said at Vaughan Con. "They told me once I got there that they didn't have any seats, but I noticed Kevin Nash got a seat, so I just started [shaking my head]. Maybe I finally realized that I don't think they fully appreciated me, even after Hulk [Hogan]'s passing. There is no certain appreciation for anything I did."

"Someone told me there's only three wrestlers alive that were main event wrestlers in the first ten WrestleManias," he continued. "Sgt. Slaughter is one. Million Dollar Man [Ted DiBiase] is the other one. I'm not planning on going anywhere for at least another 30 years."

WWE fans last saw Hart in September 2024 as he returned to "WWE Raw" before his hometown crowd in Calgary. There, he was confronted by then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, who referred to Hart simply as "the best there was" and refused to defend his title against Sami Zayn. Hart clapped back by calling GUNTHER a coward, prompting Zayn and "The Ring General" to then brawl in front of him.

