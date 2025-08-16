Bianca Belair On Viral WWE Royal Rumble Moment: 'I've Never Been Motorboated Before'

Although Bianca Belair didn't emerge victorious at the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble, she was one of the most talked about performers of the night after being part of a hilarious moment in the ring that went viral. While Belair and Naomi were laid out in the corner of the ring, "WWE NXT" star Jordynne Grace attacked the "EST" and repeatedly kicked her head into Naomi's chest. Belair immediately broke character and began laughing while she was in the ring, realizing she had just "moterboated" Naomi during one of WWE's largest premium live events of the year. Speaking with "SHAK Wrestling," Belair reflected on her iconic Rumble moment, explaining that she was shocked when the spot with Grace actually transpired.

"I've never been motorboated before in life or let alone in the ring. That wouldn't happen. I just couldn't believe I was in that position and at first I was like, what is happening? And I was like, 'Oh, this is happening.' And then she just wouldn't stop and yeah, I broke character. I just couldn't believe that I was being motorboated at Royal Rumble and millions of people were watching. Yeah, that's probably one of the craziest moments of my wrestling career ... I realized I was laughing. I tried to cover my face and then they still caught it. It went viral."

Belair would have one of the more impressive performances in the Rumble this year, having lasted nearly 50 minutes in the contest, but she was eventually thrown over the top rope by Nia Jax, who finished with nine eliminations on the night, more than any other star in the match.

