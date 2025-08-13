Natalya Says Recently Departed WWE Star Put In 'Inspiring' Work At The Dungeon

Natalya has praised former WWE star Ashante "Thee" Adonis following his release from WWE, highlighting the dedication and hard work that he puts into his craft.

On X, Natalya quote-posted a report claiming that those in "NXT" praised Adonis for his desire to work hard, improve, and train outside the Performance Center. The WWE star revealed that the recently released wrestler often appeared at her training center to help others who frequented the place, even showing up on the day of his release.

"The work Ashante puts in at The Dungeon every week is inspiring. @tehutimiles is a WORKHORSE. The day he got the call that he was no longer w the company, he came to train with us and gave back to everyone. He always does. He poured his heart out on the mat. Forward is forward," she said.

Adonis had announced on X that his spell with WWE had come to an end, thanking them for the lessons and experience that the stint gave him. The former "NXT" star left the promotion after his contract expired, after having signed a three-year deal with the promotion in 2022.

Reports have revealed that TNA Wrestling is interested in acquiring his services, where he has wrestled once, which happened at the start of the year. Adonis joined WWE in 2019 and was later a part of Hit Row before being released in 2021. However, he returned to the company a year later and was a part of "NXT" until his exit from WWE.