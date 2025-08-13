Why Booker T Doesn't Consider John Cena's Recent WWE Action A 'Heel Run'

WWE legend Booker T has discussed John Cena's heel run, explaining that he didn't feel that Cena is cut out to be a heel.

Cena, after a few months as a heel, turned baby face ahead of SummerSlam, where he was to defend his world title against Cody Rhodes. Booker T, while analyzing SummerSlam on his "Hall of Fame" show, said that Cena wasn't a good heel and that Brock Lesnar's return paved the way for him to become a good guy again.

"I really think this is all about John Cena not being a heel. John Cena's not — I said this: John Cena is not a heel. He can't even play a good heel. He tries to make his face look like he's bad, and you know it's not real. You know that is nowhere near ... that's just not him. So I thought the baby face turn was John Cena just saying, 'Hey man, let's just of course correct and get back on pace. We know Brock Lesnar's coming back. I'll be able to do something with that on the way out," stated Booker T.

He praised the match between Cena and Rhodes, stating that the former brought the heavy punches and made it feel like a fight rather than a wrestling match. The WWE Hall of Famer also asserted that he didn't feel that the Cena transition was a heel turn, and instead believes it was Cena experimenting with something new in his WWE career.

"I don't think it was a heel run, you know? I mean, I thought I thought he was messing around. I mean, he was experimenting, you know? I mean, he was trying something, but everybody's just not meant to be a heel. That's just the way it is," he added.

With only a handful of dates remaining on his retirement tour, Cena will next face Logan Paul, followed by a match against Lesnar.