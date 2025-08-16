Shark Boy Nearly Changed Name On Advice From WWE HOFer

For nearly thirty years, Shark Boy has been swimming the high seas of the pro wrestling industry, mostly navigating the waters of the independent circuit, though he did have an extended run with TNA in the 2000s and 2010s. Given all the time he has spent in wrestling, it wouldn't be wrong to assume that, at some point, Shark Boy would've evolved into a Shark Man. If nothing else, that was certainly the belief of one of wrestling's biggest stars and a WWE Hall of Famer.

Appearing on "Hey! (EW)" with RJ City shortly after his brief AEW cameo as part of "Shark Week," the second "Shark Week" AEW's involved him in, Shark Boy revealed that this wrestling legend flat out told him that he should update his name. But despite this wrestling star's stature, Shark Boy ultimately stood his ground and told this wrestler he couldn't do that, for a very understandable reason.

"You know who told me one time I should change my name was Terry Funk," Shark Boy said. "He said 'You need to go from being Shark Boy to Shark Man.' I did [tell him no]. I had to because I said 'Terry, I only own the trademark for Shark Boy. It be a whole process.'"

While Shark Boy didn't go into details about how Funk reacted to him turning down the legend's suggestion, it can be safe to assume Funk had some level of understanding, given how treacherous trademark issues can be. As such, Shark Boy has continued on as a boy, likely become the oldest Shark Boy that ever lived, at least in the professional wrestling industry.

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Hey!(Ew)" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription