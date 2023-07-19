Former TNA Star Shark Boy Reportedly Backstage At AEW Dynamite For Shark Week Tie-In

Since the company's inception, All Elite Wrestling has worked with a number of legends of professional wrestling from various eras of the sport in a number of different capacities. Whether it's coaches like Jerry Lynn, Billy Gunn, and Arn Anderson or special guests like Bret "Hitman" Hart, Road Warrior Animal, Sabu, and most recently Jushin Thunder Liger, Tony Khan's promotion has a reverence for those who came before them and paved the way. And at tonight's "AEW Dynamite" in Boston, it appears that another legend from the heyday of TNA has reportedly been welcomed backstage.

According to PW Insider, former WCW and TNA star Shark Boy has been seen in the arena ahead of tonight's highly anticipated Blood And Guts Match between The Golden Elite and The Blackpool Combat Club with PAC and Konosuke Takeshita. The outlet reports that the WCW Power Plant graduate was brought in as part of a promotional tie-in for Discovery Channel's annual "Shark Week," which is sponsoring the broadcast this evening.

Despite being a guest of Warner Bros. Discovery, it's currently unclear what role Shark Boy will play during the show. However, he has been part of several social media posts since arriving at the building today, including some Instagram Stories with Colt Cabana and the "Shark Week" mascot Chompy.