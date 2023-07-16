NJPW President Comments On Ricky Starks Disrespecting Jushin Thunder Liger

Ricky Starks showed shades of his old self on last night's episode of "AEW Collision," and people in high places have taken notice. Starks, who has been a fan-favorite in AEW since last Summer, won his Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Tournament Final match against CM Punk via nefarious means, holding onto the ropes as he rolled his opponent up for the victory. While some saw that has a heelish technique on its own, he then blatantly disrespected Jushin Thunder Liger, brushing past the New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend as he presented the Owen Cup to the tournament winner.

NJPW President Takami Ohbari took umbrage with Starks' actions, tweeting, "Where is your respect?" in response to a video of Ricky's post-match celebration. The NJPW star was present for last night's episode of "AEW Collision" following an invitation by Tony Khan, an offer that was extended due to the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion's partnership and eventual rivalry with Owen Hart from 1987 to 1991.

Despite some fans clamoring to see a match between Liger and Starks coming out of this disrespectful altercation, Liger's 2020 retirement from in-ring competition makes it highly unlikely. However, if NJPW does want someone to wrestle Starks on Liger's behalf, many names within the company's junior heavyweight division could be available to do so as the G1 Climax 33, a traditionally heavyweight tournament, currently takes centerstage in Japan.

Otherwise, what's next for Starks remains unknown, though he does seem poised to feud against Punk coming out of his tainted tournament victory. With his win on Saturday night, Starks joined MJF and Jon Moxley as the third man in AEW history to defeat Punk in a singles match.