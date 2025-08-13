Tommy Dreamer Details WWE Champ Seth Rollins Crowded Dance Card

In the ever-shifting WWE main event scene, Seth Rollins finds himself at the center of a title picture overflowing with star power and intrigue.

With so many high-profile names circling the championship, Tommy Dreamer suggested that WWE could easily stretch multiple marquee feuds out of the current mix. Even after Clash in Paris, any combination of Rollins, Punk, LA Knight, Jey Uso, or Roman Reigns could headline a premium live event, keeping the World Heavyweight Title picture fresh for months — if not years — to come.

Dreamer spoke on "Busted Open After Dark" about the number of options WWE has with the World Heavyweight Title picture.

"My favorite part of all of this is Seth, before he got 'hurt,' he was feuding with like eight people. When you become the champion, you become the marked man," Dreamer said. "Right now, we have CM Punk, Roman Reigns, let's not forget about Jey Uso because he's a major player in this as well, and LA Knight, he has stock in this. We always say, listen to the crowd. The moment his [Knight's] music hit, the people are like, holy crap we have something here. Same with Jey. Roman's music is next level. You just don't know where they're going."

Dreamer also noted that Rollins' versatility makes him one of the few champions who can seamlessly shift between challengers without losing momentum. Whether it's trading verbal barbs with Punk, matching athleticism with Uso, or feeding off LA Knight's surging popularity, Rollins thrives in chaotic, multi-layered rivalries. Adding Roman Reigns into the mix — even peripherally — only heightens speculation about a potential blockbuster clash down the road.

As announced on Monday's "Raw," Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship in a fatal four-way match against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso at the upcoming Clash in Paris PLE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Busted Open After Dark" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.