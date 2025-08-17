Paul Heyman Comments On Passing Of WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan

Paul Heyman further noted that he and Hulk Hogan had a conversation in Hogan's limo, where he inquired about his contract with WCW and claimed he was a big fan of Heyman. "This is 1988 Hulk Hogan. This is Hulkamania when it's Hulkamania, okay?" he recalled. "This is the absolute biggest star in the entire business and a mainstream celebrity, and he's a fan of mine?" Heyman added that he didn't even get a chance to thank Hogan for everything he did to the business because he was too busy praising all of his opponents for elevating him to where he was.

He then claimed that Hogan directly invited him to sign with WWE at that point, claiming he could only interact with Bobby Heenan and Jimmy Hart so many times, and that Heyman would make the angle fresh. "I'm like 'Thank you?' You know, it's humbling because I don't even get a chance, you know, and as soon as he's done saying this? 'Alright, brother! See you on the check-in line!' and gets out of the limo!" he claimed. "He didn't even wait for me to say anything to him! Never fished for a compliment, never waited for me to go 'thank you, sir, and by the way,' he finished his spiel and got out."

Heyman then added that Hogan was as gracious with him as he was with other people, and claimed that all his experiences with the Hulkster were always positive, but admitted that he was never in backstage politics against him.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.