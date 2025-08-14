Toni Storm Makes Tag Team Challenge On Road To AEW Forbidden Door

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm issued a challenge for the historic episode of "AEW Dynamite" next week on the road to Forbidden Door. On Wednesday's episode following a six-woman tag team match, Storm, alongside Alex Windsor, challenged TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and ROH Women's Champion Athena to a tag team match in Glasgow, Scotland. The episode will be the first to air from the country ahead of Forbidden Door in London on August 24.

Storm and Athena were watching the match from the crowd, which saw Windsor, Willow Nightingale, and Queen Aminata take on Mone, Thekla, and Skye Blue. After Windsor got the victory with a Sharpshooter, the women's champions fought in the crowd, then down the ramp to the ring, while the other competitors brawled. Storm and Windsor were able to take out Athena and Mone, and Storm issued the tag challenge for next week in her usual way, full of innuendos. She made sure to tell Athena and Mone to "wear something under their kilts" before the match in Glasgow.

Windsor will be one of three challengers, including a woman from Stardom and another from CMLL, for Mone's title at Forbidden Door in a fatal four-way match. Athena and Storm are set to clash for the AEW Women's World Championship at the pay-per-view.