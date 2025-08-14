Report: Another AEW Wrestler Has Been Working Backstage As A Producer/Coach

Former WWE star Tony Nese is reportedly working backstage in AEW as a coach, after debuting as a wrestler in the promotion a few years ago.

"Fightful Select" has reported that Nese, a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, has been employed as a coach and agent behind the scenes in AEW. The report revealed that AEW sources told the outlet that Nese has been a coach in AEW for quite a while, although it wasn't known to the public. Nese was reportedly named as an agent in one of the matches on last week's "AEW Collision."

Nese joined AEW in 2021 after being released by WWE, debuting for Tony Khan's promotion at the end of the year. The 40-year-old star has featured sporadically on AEW television over the last year, primarily featuring alongside tag team partner Ariya Daivari, but he has appeared more frequently on AEW's sister brand, ROH.

Nese isn't the only wrestler to transition to being an agent and coach backstage in AEW, as it was recently reported that Angelico — who has been a part of AEW since the beginning — has also become a coach and producer behind the scenes. Like Nese, Angelico is also reported to have produced a match on last week's "Collision."