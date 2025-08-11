AEW Original Reportedly Working Backstage As Coach & Producer

Even after six years of existence, plenty of AEW originals still remain with the promotion, from big stars such as AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page to midcarders like Kip Sabian. Some have even found a second career in AEW outside of the ring, like Chuck Taylor, who became a producer/coach after an ankle injury forced him out of the ring and potentially into retirement. Now, another AEW original is following in Taylor's footsteps, though this individual is continuing to wrestle while doing so.

Fightful Select reports that Angelico has been working as a coach/producer, in addition to his wrestling duties, for AEW throughout 2025, though an exact date when he started in this role remains unknown. The news came to light after this past weekend, when it was learned Angelico produced Megan Bayne's quick victory over Emily Rose on the most recent episode of "AEW Collision." It will be Angelico's third job in the promotion, as he is also involved with AEW's Spanish broadcasting team.

First bursting onto the scene via AAA and Lucha Underground, where he wowed fans with spectacular dives off Dario Cueto's roof, Angelico signed with AEW in May 2019 alongside long-time tag team partner Jack Evans. Though they were part of AEW's inaugural event Double or Nothing, taking on Taylor and Trent Beretta, Angelico and Evans ultimately had limited success before splitting when Evans left AEW in 2022 following the expiration of his contract. Since then, Angelico has worked for both AEW and Ring of Honor, where he's formed the Spanish Announce Project tag team with fellow wrestler/coach Serpentico.