Mercedes Mone Contrasts AEW & WWE Locker Rooms: 'Night & Day'

Mercedes Mone, who has been part of both the WWE and AEW locker rooms as a top star, has discussed the major differences between the two promotions.

Mone recently appeared on the "Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze" podcast with her fellow AEW star MVP, where she explained that AEW's locker room is full of stars determined to push the company forward. She noted that she has her own dressing room but praised the women stars whenever she interacted with them.

"For me, it's night and day. Well, first of all, I have my own locker room. So that helps me a lot," she said, laughing. "I'm not in it, but I like being away from it. I don't want to be part of drama or anything, but when I am around the girls, it just feels like such a community of wanting to make this place grow. There's a hunger because I feel like we still feel so underground and we want to make it like up here [points to the top]. All these women have so much drive and passion, and I can feel it like they fire me up. I want to be the best because they want to be the best, and same with the guys too. Just the energy with the guys feels so different. It just feels like we're all trying to fight for something. We're trying to fight to make this the best. And I love people who have passion and hunger. So, that's how I feel."

MVP stated that wrestlers need to have the hunger and passion to keep going and growing their career, which he sees in Mone, even after her long time in the pro wrestling business. Mone had previously expressed how there's a huge difference in the way AEW and WWE function, with her stating that she has been shown respect in AEW, while she also has the freedom to be herself.