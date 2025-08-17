Speedball Mike Bailey Says This AEW Star Is The Best Dressed Wrestler Of All Time

Although some in the professional wrestling industry might not care about fashion, others would likely say it's one of the most important aspects of the business. Taking part in an interview with Ringside Collectibles at San Diego Comic-Con, "Speedball" Mike Bailey talked about having to step up his fashion game ahead of wrestling his AEW Double or Nothing opponent earlier this year.

"I knew I was wrestling [Kazuchika] Okada, who is probably the best-dressed pro wrestler of all time," Bailey said. "It's incredible watching him. Even outside of the ring, he's just always extremely fashionable. Just the coolest guy in the world."

This line of thinking led to Bailey wanting to do something special for his Double or Nothing gear. Working with his usual designer, Bailey came up with a look based on the popular video game Balatro, which is inspired by poker, sticking to the PPV's casino theme. The show took place in May, with the match against Okada serving as Bailey's first one-on-one bout at an AEW PPV, though he lost.

"That Balatro gear is super special to me," Bailey continued.

While he still wrestles singles matches, including a loss against Jon Moxley on "AEW Dynamite" earlier this month, Bailey has also expanded to the tag team division. He and fellow AEW addition Kevin Knight formed a team called JetSpeed, recently taking part in the company's Tag Team Championship Eliminator tournament but falling short against FTR.

As for Okada, after defeating Kenny Omega at AEW All In to unify the Continental and International Championships, he has yet to defend his new title. However, that's set to change with a match against Swerve Strickland at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.