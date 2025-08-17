John Cena Opens Up About Relationship With WWE Audience, What Fans Do For Him

Former Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena has addressed his relationship with fans throughout his 25-year career in a recent interview with "PEOPLE."

Although the WWE Universe has been both supportive and critical of Cena during the entirety of his run with the company, the 48-year-old explained that he's always appreciated the audience being honest with him and expecting the best performance out of his character.

"One of these days, I'll be able to thank the audience, which has been a family member to me for quarter century. And when I say that, I mean they've held me accountable. They don't let you get away with phoning it in. You just can't because they'll eat you alive and that's what a good support system does. You know, we're here to give our best. We expect the best from you."

Cena also commented on viewers noticing his hair loss in the most recent years of his career, stating that the ongoing attention his bald spot was receiving led him to consider surgery.

"When I'm trying to hide my hair loss, the audience is just bringing it to light of like, you're going bald," Cena explained. "I also want the audience to know that like I see your signs. The one that says the bald John Cena. Like I get it, but I also know it's something I'm going through ... they pushed me into going to see what my options were."

Last November, Cena underwent a hair transplant, and though he claimed the procedure was a success, he admitted that getting back in the ring from a physical standpoint was more challenging than he expected.

