Backstage News On AEW Contract Status Of HOOK Ahead Of His Return From Injury

This week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" signaled the imminent return of HOOK, who had previously been sidelined with a concussion. Following this, a new report has indicated that HOOK is here to stay in AEW for a long time.

According to Fightful Select, the former FTW Champion inked a multi-year contract sometime in 2024 with the help of his agent Barry Bloom. Further details of HOOK's new contract largely remain unknown, though it is said to have years left on it.

HOOK, the son of AEW commentator Taz, made his professional wrestling debut in December 2021 by defeating Fuego Del Sol on "AEW Rampage." In the years following, he became a three-time FTW Champion before retiring the title in September 2024. More recently, he aligned himself with Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata. Together, they formed The Opps.

HOOK last competed on the April 9 edition of "Dynamite," where he and Joe defeated The Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. The next week, he, Joe, and Shibata were slated to challenge The Death Riders for the AEW Trios Championships. Due to his concussion suffered in the preceding tag match, however, AEW replaced HOOK with Powerhouse Hobbs, who went on to win the trios titles with Joe and Shibata.

HOOK briefly returned to AEW programming during the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing, striking Castagnoli with a golf club. He remained absent in the weeks after. The exact date of HOOK's return to television has yet to be seen.