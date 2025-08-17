AEW Star Bobby Lashley's Mt. Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling Is Limited To Two WWE Names

Across his work in WWE, TNA, and AEW, Bobby Lashley has shared the ring with many of the world's top in-ring performers. Who does he consider to be the greatest, though? During a recent interview with "The F Ya'll Podcast," "The Almighty" revealed the lineup, or rather half, of his personal Mount Rushmore.

"I'm gonna put Kurt Angle on there, for sure," Lashley said. "One, because Kurt brought me into the business. I love his intensity ... That's the kind of person you want to fight. That's the kind of person you want to wrestle with, even if you're amateur wrestling, you want Kurt to be your partner because he's going to make you he's going to bring stuff out of you that nobody else can."

Sitting beside Kurt Angle would be fellow former WWE Champion Roman Reigns, who returned to WWE television last month. According to Lashley, Reigns simply "gets it" all while breaking records in WWE.

"I got in the ring with Roman and I was like, 'Damn,'" Lashley recalled. "From the perspective of wrestling with Roman, you can get in the ring and do absolutely nothing. It'll be like the easiest match you'll ever have, but the most intense. Roman will knock you down one time and take three circles around the ring. You're just sitting back like alright, and the crowd's going crazy the entire time. I like Roman because at the same time, Roman ain't a b****. Roman could throw down."

When asked how he'd round out his proverbial monument, Lashley admitted that he'd stop with Angle and Reigns due to not wanting to exclude other significant names. He did, however, shout out the likes of The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Seth Rollins, and Will Ospreay as figures he deeply respects and admires the in-ring work of. Rollins currently reigns as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

