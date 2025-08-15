Details On Injury AEW's Samoa Joe Suffered While Filming Twisted Metal

This past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," Samoa Joe returned to in-ring competition when he reunited with The Opps to defeat La Faccion Ingobernable in trios action, but it was noticeable that the "King Of Television" was mostly a limited participant during the bout. According to Dave Meltzer in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Joe's lack of involvement in the match was due to multiple injuries that he's currently recovering from, as the 46-year-old suffered a fractured ankle while filming the comedy series "Twisted Metal," and is also working through a shoulder injury. Speaking with "PWInsider," Joe provided further details on his injury status, explaining that there's no stuntman for his role as Sweet Tooth, which has made the job more physically demanding.

"Normally I would say the ring is always a much more precarious place to be in, but halfway through the season, I fractured my ankle. Nothing crazy. We had done a series of pretty crazy driving stunts and some dangerous things here and there. Then it was just parking, and I had to hop out the back on some really rocky, busted-up asphalt. I turned my ankle and spent the rest of the season taping it up and limping through it. Twisted Metal is incredibly physical, fighting scenes, driving scenes. Anytime that car is driving, you see me in it, it's me. It's a demanding role, but spending enough time in the ring as I have, it's no new territory."

Joe was originally written off TV at AEW All In Texas in order to film season 2 of "Twisted Metal," but it remains to be seen if his responsibilities in the ring continue to be reduced after picking up the ankle injury.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.