Karrion Kross Addresses His WWE SummerSlam Fan Chants Being Credited To Brock Lesnar

After Brock Lesnar shockingly returned at WWE SummerSlam earlier this month, company Chief Content Officer Triple H made headlines when he responded to fans chanting for Karrion Kross at the post-show. While "The Game" was answering questions about Lesnar, fans were heard chanting "We Want Kross," but Triple H misinterpreted the phrase for "We Want Brock," responding to the audience saying, "You want Brock, you've got him." After the show, fans questioned if Triple H actually misheard them, or if he was trying to redirect the focus to Lesnar, but either way, Kross explained on "The Ariel Helwani Show" that he found the moment humorous and is beyond appreciative for the audience's support.

"When I did see it, I laughed because he could have misheard it and then he has like a very dry sense of humor and I thought there was a chance maybe he could have just been joking around. I'm the same way. I have a very dry sense of humor and I'm very sarcastic," Kross stated. "I was very flattered that after the show, it's a show that I'm not even on, everyone is chanting. That was awesome and then the night before the show's over, they were doing it on both nights. And I thought that was really cool man ... there's incredible people that have been in this business that aren't received like that from the crowd and stuff like that I will never forget for the rest of my life man."

This past Sunday, Kross' WWE contract officially expired, with the promotion electing not to resign him. The news came as a surprise to fans, as Kross had become regularly featured on WWE programming and was a best-seller in merchandise sales, though many believe his exit could also be part of a complicated work, and that he'll eventually return to the company.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.