Xavier Woods Hunts Down WWE Producer, Ex-TNA Star For Tips To Counter Move He Invented

WWE's Xavier Woods is preparing for his match against Penta on the upcoming "WWE Raw" and has turned to a former TNA Wrestling star for help in countering one of Penta's moves.

Woods traveled to Boston for this week's "WWE SmackDown" to meet with former TNA star and current WWE backstage producer Petey Williams to seek advice on countering Penta's Mexican Destroyer.

"Petey, I need your help. I flew all the way to Boston to SmackDown to see you. I've known you for years, and I need one thing from you. I need to know every single reversal to this move because I got Penta on Monday. I need every reversal to the Mexican Destroyer," said Woods.

Williams wasn't impressed with the WWE star using the term Mexican Destroyer, instead asking him to refer to it as the Canadian Destroyer, as it was a move created by him.

"It's the Canadian Destroyer," said Williams before Woods retorted. "Bro, it's the Canadian Destroyer now. It's more impressive, it's more intensive. Give me your reversal, man. Come on. Petey, TNA, come on, man," said Woods.

How am I making sure that @PENTAELZEROM doesn't hit me with a mexican destroyer in our match this monday? I went straight to the source @ipeteywilliams since @ScrapDaddyAP wont ban that dangerous maneuver. #ThankGodForTheNewDay @wwe pic.twitter.com/4SgAcjI6MO — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) August 15, 2025

In a follow-up post on X, Woods was seen smirking inside an airplane and claimed that he had now learned everything he needed to counter Penta and the Mexican Destroyer on "Raw."

"As the greatest @ThisIsTNA alumni in @wwe - I flew to Boston this morning to speak with the TNA'ers I helped get here. They hold the true lore to countering the Mexican Destroyer. Considering @ipeteywilliams was destroying us back then. Landed back in ATL with the info I needed," he said.

Williams began using the Canadian Destroyer as his finisher during his time in TNA Wrestling, and the move later became popular across the indies. Penta uses a variation of the Canadian Destroyer, which he calls the Mexican Destroyer, and the Mexican star will likely use it in his singles match with Woods.