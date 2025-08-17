Nic Nemeth Says This AEW Storyline Progressed Way Too Quickly

With AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door now just days away, a number of matches were recently added to its card, one of them being Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne. This bout is especially significant for Copeland and Cage, as the friends-turned-rivals-turned-friends-again stand on the same side of the ring for the first time since 2011. In the eyes of Nic Nemeth, however, the latest shift between them may have unfolded too rapidly.

"Forbidden Door, a little over a week away. I wonder now that we're talking about it, is it a 'Man, you know what would be a great moment for this Forbidden Door pay-per-view to get something going? Can we speed this up three months?'" Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio."

"I really hope it's a ruse. I'm going to stay with that because it wasn't a full embrace, but yes, you did get the hug. You got the match made. The match is made. It's official no matter what happens. If it's a ding, ding, ding and it's [like Ric] Flair turning on Sting and they all just kick the s*** out of Cope, you still had the match made and the three quarters of a hug. So maybe it is, maybe it isn't. Maybe it's a moment of reluctance and the story continues at Forbidden Door, but it happens so quickly."

At AEW All In, Cage's allies Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian turned on him and set him up for a Con-Chair-To. Before they could deliver it, Copeland made a surprise return to save Cage, despite Cage previously telling him to "go f*** [himself]." Copeland later clarified that he did not come back to rescue Cage, but rather beat down FTR, who confronted Cage, Wayne, and Sabian moments before the chaos. Nevertheless, Cage returned to the favor by saving Copeland from FTR's Shatter Machine on last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," leading to a seemingly warm embrace between him and Copeland.

