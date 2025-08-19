TNA's Nic Nemeth Says He Learned The Most From These AEW Stars While In WWE

In the present day, Nic Nemeth is a veteran amongst the TNA Wrestling locker room. Rewind to two decades ago, he was a hungry rookie looking to make a name for himself in WWE. Luckily for him, Nemeth shared a locker room with some industry veterans who happily passed on their knowledge to him at that time. On "Busted Open Radio," Nemeth revealed two of them as Christian Cage and Adam Copeland, the latter of whom WWE fans knew as Edge.

"Those two dudes, Christian and Cope, are two of the guys that I absolutely, other than Vince [McMahon], learned the most from," Nemeth said. "Tommy [Dreamer], handful of other guys behind the scenes, Pat Patterson, but Christian and Cope taught me so much. Those guys are two of the smartest guys in this business, and you know why. They've lasted so long. Everyone cheers them. They're beloved."

On-screen, Nemeth (as Dolph Ziggler) notably feuded with Copeland over the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, which resulted in "The Showoff" briefly holding the title due to his relationship with then-acting "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Vickie Guerrero. Nemeth and Christian wrestled against each other on various occasions as well, including a trio of Money in the Bank Ladder Matches and number one contender bouts.

Nemeth spent nearly 19 years under the WWE umbrella before leaving in 2023. Copeland's second WWE run came to an end in 2023 as well, with his arrival to AEW following shortly after. Cage now too resides in AEW and is slated to reunite with Copeland in a tag team match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.