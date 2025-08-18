Report: AAA Talent In Town For WWE Raw

This past weekend, AAA TripleMania XXXIII was a thrilling showcase of cross-promotional matchups between WWE and AAA talent, and it's been revealed that two of the Mexican company's biggest stars will be in attendance at "WWE Raw" tonight after competing at the event.

According to "Fightful Select," Mr. Iguana and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo are expected to be present in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for Monday's show, with both stars reportedly arriving to the city early this morning. Vikingo is set to continue his feud with Dominik Mysterio, as it's been announced that both men will go one-on-one for the Mega Title at the second WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event on September 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On the other hand, it's believed that Mr. Iguana will sporadically appear across WWE programming throughout the night, with the company having been pleased with his involvement thus far. Fightful also noted that there will be "semi-regular integration" of AAA talent on WWE television going forward.

At TripleMania, Vikingo retained the AAA Mega Championship against Dominik Mysterio, El Grande Americano and Dragon Lee after AJ Styles shockingly interfered in the match and prevented "Dirty Dom" from picking up the win. Mysterio defeated Styles to extend his Intercontinental Championship reign at WWE SummerSlam, but it seems like their feud may be continuing following "The Phenomenal One's" appearance this past weekend. Unfortunately, Mr. Iguana was unable to secure the victory at the event, as he, Lola Vice and Nino Hamburguesa failed to defeat The Judgment Day in a Mixed Six Man Tag Team Match.