AEW's Jim Ross Discusses Former Concerns About This Kliq Member's Habits

Over the last 30 years, The Kliq has continued to be one of the most recognizable backstage groups in professional wrestling, with it being public knowledge that Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman, also known as X-Pac, were best friends behind the scenes. However, there's no doubt that each member dealt with their fair share of troubles both on and off screen, but it was Waltman who truly began to frighten WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross, who believed he was beginning to damage his career due to substance abuse. Speaking on "Grilling JR," the AEW commentator reflected on Waltman's issues, while sharing that he's proud of the man that he's become today.

"The only thing I was ever concerned about in the beginning was his habits outside the ring. Is he going to walk the straight and narrow? Manage his extracurricular activities. You can't smoke dope every minute of every day and make it work. He's a great talent and the thing about Sean Waltman is that he has a great mind for the business. For a guy his size to manage that as well as he did is a pat on the back to him ... I think he worked his way out of that drug and alcohol state and I'm just proud as hell of him."

Ross also commented on The Kliq having chemistry both inside and outside of the ring, stating that they were unselfish when it came to helping each other connect with the audience, especially with Waltman. "They had an affinity for Sean. They wanted to help him get over. They knew how much he wanted it and how hard he worked ... we need to see more of that. Guys sometimes are too selfish with their own causes and those fellas we're not."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.