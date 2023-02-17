X-Pac Opens Up About Addiction Recovery Process

Sean "X-Pac" Waltman has had a history of drug addiction and recently opened up about how he was addicted to prescription painkillers, cocaine, and methamphetamine. "X-Pac" had previously revealed that he had been living in Mexico for three years and attempted suicide in 2008 following an argument with his then-girlfriend Alicia Webb.

During a recent interview with NY Post, Waltman said that whenever people thought he hit rock bottom, he always found a way to reach a new low. He did some soul-searching and asked himself what was holding him back from beating his addiction.

"It just gradually happened for me," Waltman said. "I can't answer what rock bottom was because you would think hanging myself from the roof of my apartment in Mexico, or other really bad things, would be the thing that would do it — and they weren't. I made progress but I would fall again."

Waltman said that he eventually found the "right people and the right resources," and credited those who entered his life recently as having played a big role in his fight against drug addiction. The Hall of Famer expressed gratitude towards those people for "taking a chance" on him and appears to be in good spirits these days.

He was recently asked by fans if he'd be a surprise entrant in this year's men's Royal Rumble match, which took place last month. Waltman said he had spent the last eight months enjoying himself and eating anything he wanted, so he ruled out the possibility. With that said, Waltman hasn't shut the door on an in-ring return at some point in the future.