Health Update On Former WWE Star Brian Knobbs Of The Nasty Boys

Former WWE World Tag Team Champion Brian Knobbs and his family are currently under the burden of dual hospitalizations.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Knobbs was recently hospitalized for a serious foot infection, prompting a GoFundMe to be established to help offset the costs of his hospital stay. Then Hobbs's wife, Toni, suffered a compound fracture of her ankle, the result of a fall in her hotel room. Toni is now unable to walk and is in rehab for the injury. While Toni is laid up and unable to move, she is not hospitalized. A second GoFundMe has been set up to raise $20,000 for the costs of rehab, as well as continued lodging.

The issues come at a tough time for Hobbs, as he was close with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who recently passed away at the age of 71. Much like Brutus Beefcake, Jim Duggan, and others, Hobbs and his Nasty Boys partner, Jerry Saggs, followed Hogan to WCW in the mid-90s, when Eric Bischoff was hiring former WWE stars in the nascent stages of the ratings conflict that would come to be known as "The Monday Night Wars."

Hobbs recently had the support of former WCW stars Buff Bagwell and Marc Mero, who recently held a charity stream to help raise funds for the initial GoFundMe. Bagwell has been dealing with medical issues of his own, as he recently had a leg amputated to fix quality-of-life issues related to a car accident in 2020.