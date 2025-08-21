Cody Rhodes: This WWE Hall Of Famer Was 'Frustrated' With Video Game Culture Backstage

In today's world of professional wrestling, many retired WWE legends often reflect and share stories about the backstage culture in the industry, with fans usually learning about behind the scenes fights, hidden friendships or booking decisions that were kept a secret for years. However, former wrestlers have also provided insight on backstage partying, with card games and alcohol consumption usually occurring frequently, but throughout the last 15 years, much of the social activity behind closed doors has changed, especially with the evolution of technology. According to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on "WFAN," video games became the most popular pass time backstage, which didn't sit well with WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker.

"There's been this big shift in the partying and Undertaker saw the shift firsthand cause Undertaker was a big beer, Jack Daniel's guy, hang out amongst the crew. Never so much get in trouble, but always we're drinking together or having a good time. He was at the tail end of his run with WWE right around the time that Wii and Guitar Hero and things that became ... so I feel he was very frustrated seeing that this is what's happening," Rhodes explained. "I don't mind the video game culture one bit because they're asking us today, you're doing media, you're doing press, you're up early, you're doing wrestling matches that require you to come off your feet quite a lot. You're taking big bumps. You're rotating. Your neck is at risk. All these things. I don't mind a healthier crew."

In an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" in 2021, The Undertaker complained about talent playing video games backstage, stating that he preferred the culture behind the scenes when he was an active star. He also called the current WWE product "soft," but has since retracted those comments.

