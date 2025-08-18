Kevin Nash Thinks This WWE Star's 'Next Progression' Should Be As A Heel

Kevin Nash recently gave advice to Raquel Rodriguez, which Rodriguez took to heart, and now the WWE Hall of Famer has advice for Jade Cargill, or at least the people who are in charge of her character: She's a villain. Nash thinks that Cargill's current role is hamstringing the former AEW TBS Champion.

"A lot of people give Jade...'Oh, she hasn't improved at all,'...She's improved vastly," Nash said on "Kliq This" recently. "The f***ing problem you have with Jade is she is a f***ing heel. She's not a babyface."

Nash's co-host suggested that maybe the stars of 2025 need to be able to play any role on WWE television, with which Nash took umbrage. Thinking that WWE should be playing to Cargill's strengths, as opposed to fitting her in an ill-fitting role.

"No [you shouldn't have to do everything]," Nash exclaimed. "She's a natural heel. She looks like a f***ing Marvel character. She's 'The Narcissist' [Lex Luger]...I think that will be the next progression...If you turn her heel. Then she's got Rhea [Ripley] to work with...I just don't see her as a babyface."

Nash thinks that Cargill's size and strength are going to eventually become a weakness if she stays a babyface. Cargill has had success in WWE so far, not only winning the Women's Tag Team Championship, but also winning the 2025 Queen of the Ring tournament, which earned her a title match at SummerSlam in East Rutherford, NJ, earlier this month. Unfortunately, Cargill was unable to best the WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton.