Becky Lynch Has Hilarious Reaction To WWE Champ Naomi's Pregnancy Announcement

Last night on "WWE Raw," Naomi shocked the wrestling world by revealing that she and her real life husband Jimmy Uso are expecting their first child together, resulting her to vacate the Women's World Championship. In a surprise clip from "What's Your Story" with Stephanie McMahon, Naomi and Uso broke the news, with the video being played in front of the live audience in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania last night. Although Naomi received congratulatory messages from her colleagues, greatest rivals, and the WWE Universe online after making the announcement, Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch used the moment as an opportunity to make a playful reference to her own past.

On Monday night, Lynch took to social media to criticize Naomi for getting pregnant while holding the top title in the red brand's women's division, hilariously alluding to being forced to relinquish the WWE Raw Women's Championship herself following WrestleMania 36 when she was expecting her daughter Roux.

"How irresponsible getting pregnant as a champion."

Last Monday, Naomi was initially supposed to defend the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY on "Raw," but was pulled from the match after not being "medically cleared" to compete. Although the real reason behind Naomi's absence last week has been revealed, it remains to be seen what will happen to Stephanie Vaquer's future title opportunity at WWE Clash in Paris, as she became the number one contender for the championship after winning the WWE Evolution Battle Royal last month. Naomi also shared that she wrestled five matches with a baby on the way, having learned that she was pregnant when she was seven weeks along.