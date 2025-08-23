The Anoi'a Family tree famously has many branches and so many Samoan wrestlers have taken to the ring in WWE that it's oftentimes easy to get confused by who is who. One of the family's most famous descendants, "The Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, is the son of one half of the Wild Samoans tag team, Sika Anoa'i.

Anoa'i had five children, and Reigns' only sibling who followed in their fathers' footsteps in the wrestling ring is the late Rosey, who died in April 2017 at the age of 47 due to heart issues. In recent years, however, rumors and Google searches have led fans to believe that Reigns has a twin sister named Honey.

The existence, or rather, lack thereof, of Honey Reigns can be traced back to a fan fiction story called "The Lost Sister of Roman Reigns," published on a website called Wattpad by user CherokeeRoozeboom. The story itself doesn't have a date indicating when the story was published, but the user joined the website back in 2014. In the story, Reigns meets Honey, who he wasn't aware even existed, after she joins WWE and teams with Tamina.

The fan fiction story has enough views to appear in searches and confuse fans, who may already be confused about The Bloodline and its members, even further. While Reigns himself isn't a twin, though he has mentioned previously on an episode of "Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg" that he wishes he had one, he is father to two sets of twins, which could further confuse search engines, spreading false information via AI.

Despite usually keeping very quiet about his personal life, Reigns revealed in April 2020 that his wife, Galina, was pregnant with twins. In addition to a daughter, Reigns and Galina also are parents to twin boys who were born in 2016.