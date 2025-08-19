WWE's Jimmy Uso Likens Wife Naomi's Pregnancy News To This Star's Finisher

Last night on "WWE Raw," Naomi shockingly revealed that she and her husband Jimmy Uso are expecting their first child, leading her to relinquish the Women's World Championship. The WWE Universe learned about the news through a clip that played from "What's Your Story" with Stephanie McMahon in the arena, where the couple announced that they are having a baby together. However, during the same interview, Uso compared becoming a father to one of the most famous WWE finisher's of all time, explaining he was stunned when discovering that his wife was pregnant.

"We need y' all to proceed with caution because there is a baby on board. We pregnant," Uso said. "I've been doing a good job proceeding. This is literally out of nowhere, like a RKO. This is what this is and we just hope for it, and I'm still processing it."

Naomi revealed that she was in her hotel room on the Sunday before the August 11 edition of "Raw" when she realized there was a baby on the way, as she reflected on feeling slightly unwell and decided to take a pregnancy test. The following night, it was announced that Naomi's title defence against IYO SKY had been cancelled due to the 37-year-old not being "medically cleared." Therefore, with the reason for Naomi's absence last week being unveiled, the former women's champion will take an extended leave from the ring to focus on being a mom.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What's Your Story" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.