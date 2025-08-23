Why WWE HOFer Bully Ray Won't Use A Private Locker Room & Most Wrestlers Shouldn't

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has once again sparked discourse within the professional wrestling industry, but this time, due to the fact the star has her own locker room rather than dressing with the rest of the women's roster. Mone's comments on "Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze" sparked discussion on other shows, such as "Busted Open Radio." WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray questioned why she would want to be separated from everyone else and explained that even at SummerSlam this year for his appearance, he turned down the separate locker room provided for him and tag team partner D-Von.

"Don't want one. Because I already know what that creates amongst the wrestlers," he explained. Now, I won't say that when I get to a building I won't try to go find a quiet spot or a room that might not be used by a lot of people, because I have a problem with too much chatter in my head. I actually get a little bit of anxiety when I hear too many people going over too many matches at the same time... But my own locker room? Absolutely f****** not because that puts a wedge between you and everybody else. It tells the other talent that you think you're better."

He further explained that he believes that only the top players of the professional wrestling industry deserve their own locker rooms. Bully Ray mentioned "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and John Cena. In AEW, he said he believes only one person deserves their own locker room, and that's Chris Jericho.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.