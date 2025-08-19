Willow Nightingale On Possible AEW Women's Tag Titles: 'Give Us Something To Fight For'

As the All Elite Wrestling roster continues to grow, so has the number of fans demanding there to be tag team championships for the women's division. A recent report indicated that such titles were created sometime last year, though they remained on the shelves backstage. AEW star Willow Nightingale hopes to change that, as she, like many fans, is now calling for them to be formally introduced.

"I think it is a fair observation to note that there is a limited amount of television time for everyone on the roster. [The women's division] has been making up a lot of time with tags, and we've been doing these all-star tags," Nightingale told Blavity. "I think if it's there, if you're already putting these types of matches out, reward us, give us something to fight for. I think it would be really cool."

In the past, Nightingale has teamed with the likes of Ruby Soho, Skye Blue, and Kris Statlander. While working with the latter, Nightingale recalled AEW CEO Tony Khan encouraging the pair to make their entrance energy parallel to that of The Road Warriors. At one point, Nightingale even envisioned herself teaming with Statlander in STARDOM, a popular all-female promotion which already has existing tag titles.

"I want to bring it here. I'd love to have something like that," Nightingale continued. "I'd love to make time for it and present it in such a way where it can really not just be an attraction, but the attraction. I think we have the chemistry within the locker room between teams and alliances to make it happen and make it exciting. Also, AEW is built on tag team wrestling. Our founders are the Young Bucks, and I think tag team matches are really some of our best matches."

Tony Khan recently confirmed that the company had indeed made tag titles for its women, but due to a wave of injuries, he has been hesitant to bring them out at this point in time.