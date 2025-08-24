What It Means When Wrestlers Point To The Sky

A wrestler's entrance to the ring is often one of the more unique things about them that separates one talent from another in the vast landscape of professional wrestling. Some wrestlers have hand gestures, like the "Too Sweet" and others have grander showings, like Shawn Michaels falling to his knees on the ramp to briefly pray to the heavens, complete with pyro. One thing some wrestlers do is point to the sky, whether it be on the stage or in the ring before they wrestle a match.

It's most recently been seen throughout the Bloodline saga and beyond, when Roman Reigns raises his finger to the sky and the entire audience follows suit to pay tribute to their Tribal Chief. Reigns is signifying his place at "the head of the table" and showing the roster he's the one above all others in WWE.

Many wrestlers point up as a tribute to someone they have lost, as if they are point toward heaven. Former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler did so to acknowledge one of her first trainers in the art of submission and catch wrestling, Billy Robinson, who also trained Josh Barnett. Robinson died in 2014.

Another star to point to the sky during his entrance was the late ECW original Sabu. He actually wasn't paying tribute to his uncle, The Sheik, like many fans believe. The late star actually did it for another reason he and Rob Van Dam explained on "1 of a Kind with RVD." RVD said that Sabu started to do it because during a match in a small venue, Sabu almost "hit the ceiling." After almost hitting the lights, Sabu looked up and pointed, and the gesture followed him throughout the rest of his career.

"I'm imitating Chicken Little. The sky is falling," Sabu explained.