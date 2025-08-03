What It Means When Wrestlers Point With Horns

Pro wrestling may be about the matches, the promos, the storylines, occasionally the weird signals and secret language talent, producers, promoters, and others use, and again the matches. But in many ways, it's also about the taunts, poses, and the works, as anyone that has played a wrestling video game at least once in their life can attest to. Sure, many wrestlers can get by without stuff like that, but for others, doing taunts, poses, hand signals or whatever was vital. Who is Randy Orton without slowly extending his arms to pose for the fans before a match? Who was Hulk Hogan if he wasn't holding his ear out for the fans to cheer, followed by him doing his bodybuilding pose routine? Sometimes, things like that are part of the magic.

But there's been one hand signal over the years that stands out above the rest, one that has been helpful to many pro wrestlers over their careers, and was influential in the rise of two of the greatest stables pro wrestling has ever seen. Naturally, it's a take off of one of the most identifiable hand signals in modern life. Unless you live under a rock, you're well familiar with the "horns" hand signal. For years, it has been used as a signal for fans of the Texas Longhorns, or the sign that you wanted to rock on and rock hard while listening to very loud music. And then, along the way, a group of wrestlers decided to add their own spin on it, holding up the horns, while also pointing forward with their thumb, ring, and middle fingers. Lo and behold, the "Too Sweet" hand gesture was born.