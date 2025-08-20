Natalya Seen In Sling Following WWE Women's IC Title Match

Natalya locked up with Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch on the recent August 18 episode of "WWE Raw," and while the third-generation talent didn't take home the title, she did take home some battle scars, according to a recent social media post.

Ring the Belle's DS took to X, formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday afternoon to post a picture with Natalya. DS and Natalya are seen standing inside the Cauliflower Alley Club, a fraternity organization for professional wrestlers and boxers, and as they smile and hold up to their peace signs to the camera, Natalya's arm rests in a sling.

Here with the legend @NatbyNature at Cauliflower Alley Club💖 pic.twitter.com/mof9usQihv — DS Ring the Belle 🔔 (@ringthebelleds) August 19, 2025

As of writing, no reports confirming or denying Natalya's injury have surfaced, and neither DS nor Natalya have responded to questions regarding a possible injury. It is possible that this appearance in a sling is storyline-related, as Natalya has recently been reinventing herself through her appearances in NWA and GCW. While Natalya has yet to bring the "Nattie" character to WWE screens, she recently commended WWE executives Nick Khan and Paul "Triple H" Levesque for their respectful approach to her creative development. Despite Natalya's success outside of WWE, she has experienced a rough few days. Just days before losing out on her Women's Intercontinental Championship opportunity against Lynch, Natalya failed to secure the AAA Reina de Reinas Title at AAA's recent TripleMania XXXIII event.

Natalya attended the Cauliflower Alley Club Reunion to receive the Lou Thesz Award for her trailblazing wrestling career. Natalya is the first woman to receive the Cauliflower Alley Club's prestigious honor.