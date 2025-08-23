Drew McIntyre Names Big WWE Moment He Wishes He Could Take Back

"The Scottish Psychopath" Drew McIntyre doesn't seem like he'd be the kind of competitor to have many regrets when it comes to action within the ring, but there are some spots that the former World Heavyweight Champion wishes he could remove from his bump card. McIntyre recently spoke on the West Australian's "The West Sport" and said that there are some things he wishes he could take back that he initially thought fans were going to remember forever, but the WWE product just moves non-stop.

"It's off to the next and the only person that remembers certain things is you and your body and you gotta be strategic," he explained. "We take those huge falls. I fell off the Hell in a Cell one time against Randy Orton in 2020 during the pandemic. We just had the screens there. I've never felt anything like it in my life."

McIntyre explained that he doesn't love heights to begin with, and there was a lack of adrenaline because fans weren't in attendance. He said he realized he was more or less around 17 feet up in the air before he fell, and just before, he thought to himself that he made a "terrible mistake."

"I fell and I legitimately thought I broke my back and my neck and I bit through the middle of my tongue... I was spitting out blood left and right. If I could take that one back, because in hindsight, they don't really replay much from that year, which it sucks, because that was me finishing my story at WrestleMania."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The West Sport" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.