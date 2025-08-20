Kevin Nash Reacts To Bret Hart's WWE SummerSlam 2025 Comments

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently aired several grievances publicly, most notably the claim that he was invited to SummerSlam this year without a secured seat. Upon hearing the news, Kevin Nash has since commented on Hart's claims and set the record straight about where he stands with WWE when it comes to attending live events.

Hart specifically complained that while he didn't get a seat, there was one reserved for Nash who didn't even attend the show. In response, Nash explained that he couldn't have had a seat reserved because he didn't ever plan to attend. "I guess my name got brought up because it would be 'oh, Triple H's buddy f***ing got a seat,'" he said during an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast before recalling that he spoke to Hart over the phone recently.

"I said 'I stopped going after they put me in a f***ing box and the monitor in the box didn't work, and the ring was so f***ing small, and we were so far away that we had to watch – like – look up and f***ing watch the tron, with no f***ing announcing,'" he claimed. "Jesus, man. It's bad enough to f***ing have to watch f***ing wrestling without [being] able to f***ing fast forward and s***. Let alone no f***ing announcing and volume and...f***."