Kevin Nash Reacts To Bret Hart's WWE SummerSlam 2025 Comments
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently aired several grievances publicly, most notably the claim that he was invited to SummerSlam this year without a secured seat. Upon hearing the news, Kevin Nash has since commented on Hart's claims and set the record straight about where he stands with WWE when it comes to attending live events.
Hart specifically complained that while he didn't get a seat, there was one reserved for Nash who didn't even attend the show. In response, Nash explained that he couldn't have had a seat reserved because he didn't ever plan to attend. "I guess my name got brought up because it would be 'oh, Triple H's buddy f***ing got a seat,'" he said during an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast before recalling that he spoke to Hart over the phone recently.
"I said 'I stopped going after they put me in a f***ing box and the monitor in the box didn't work, and the ring was so f***ing small, and we were so far away that we had to watch – like – look up and f***ing watch the tron, with no f***ing announcing,'" he claimed. "Jesus, man. It's bad enough to f***ing have to watch f***ing wrestling without [being] able to f***ing fast forward and s***. Let alone no f***ing announcing and volume and...f***."
'Bret has to realize he f***ing left and went to WCW'
While Kevin Nash admitted he doesn't blame Bret Hart for his reaction to his SummerSlam arrangements, he explained that things will likely never be the same in WWE for guys like him and Hart, sharing what he believes the promotion's attitude is towards them. "Bret has to realize he f**k*ng left and went to WCW. He put on the f***ing Confederate — he put on the gray," Nash explained, adding that he did the exact same thing Hart did. "I was part of the f***ing people that almost put that f***ing place out of business. So, I'm never going to be treated the same as everybody else." Following this, the veteran then made a bold statement about his allegiance to WWE. "They know that the f***ing minute that they f*** with Paul [Levesque] and Paul no longer is with that company... I'll have nothing to do with it."
However, according to someone Nash knows, it seems like not only former WCW guys are getting subpar treatment backstage. "From what I heard f***ing Taker wasn't real happy that he didn't — that he had to f***ing or somebody saw Taker, f***ing, at the show and he was sitting in, like a TV room watching a monitor," he added.
