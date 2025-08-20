Matt Hardy Comments On Brock Lesnar Return, WWE No Longer Hosting Post-PLE Pressers

TNA star Matt Hardy has officially provided his thoughts on Brock Lesnar's surprising return at WWE SummerSlam earlier this month.

Speaking on "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy," the 50-year-old touched on Lesnar attacking John Cena at the end of the show, and reflected on it being his first appearance in two years after having been absent due to his name being mentioned in the Janel Grant lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon for sex trafficking and abuse.

"The WWE fans that were there were super excited. It was a shocking moment ... him verses Cena is going to be a big deal. Him and Cena are a big part of Cena's history, and I'm sure Cena is wanting to hit all his greatest hits on the way out before he ends up retiring at the end of the year," Hardy explained. "WWE chose this direction. I feel like if they decided to go this direction after Brock being gone for two years, then they're in the clear."

Hardy also touched on WWE axing post-show press conferences at SummerSlam, stating that the company might've felt the media was getting too much access to executives and talent.

"They might be getting too much access to the Triple H or the top brass or the top performers, whatever else. Now they're doing the show "Unreal" and you can tell in "Unreal" they're working very hard to control the narrative of what they're doing. And I think now when it comes to the media, they're going to work hard as well to control their narrative."

Hardy believes that WWE introduced press conferences because AEW had been doing them after pay-per-views for years, but feels the company is more focused on shaping public perception in their favor and putting forward a product that appeals to casual fans.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.