Matt Riddle Doesn't Think This WWE Hall Of Famer Understands The Business

Former WWE star Matt Riddle sat down for a recent interview with TMZ Sports, giving his thoughts on a wide range of topics, including some of his former co-workers. Riddle infamously did not get along with Bill Goldberg, with words exchanged in interviews and a clip circulating online of a tense interaction between the two backstage in WWE. According to Riddle, he met Goldberg again after that in another brief meeting that was filmed, though WWE never did anything with the footage.

"He said he found me very disrespectful and rude and I don't understand the business," Riddle said. "And I go, 'I see your point. ... I just don't think you're that great of a pro wrestler.' And he goes, 'Oh, well my bank account's huge.' ... I go, 'Bill, your bank account, and I mean this, will probably always be bigger than mine, but at the end of the day, nobody is going to go back to watch that Bill Goldberg 30-minute classic match.'"

Riddle then shared his opinion that Goldberg's best match was against "Diamond" Dallas Page, presumably referring to their WCW World Heavyweight Championship match from Halloween Havoc 1998. Goldberg has never been viewed as one of the most adept in-ring workers of his time, but Riddle said his talent amounts to little more than the spear and the jackhammer.

During that second in-person conversation between Riddle and Goldberg, Riddle said he told the former WCW star that he was undeniably an icon. However, Riddle also told Goldberg that he should never run a wrestling school, as he was the one who didn't understand the business.

"Even when I was in the UFC, after I got fired, I went to a wrestling school," Riddle continued. "Started from square one and worked my way through the indies to WWE. He didn't."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit TMZ Sports with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.