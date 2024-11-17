Former WWE Star Matt Riddle Discusses Squashing His Beef With Goldberg

Former WWE star Matt Riddle has been critical of Goldberg in the past, which resulted in some backstage heat between the pair. The wrestlers have since made amends after having a conversation during one of WWE's trips to Saudi Arabia, but Riddle believes that Goldberg blew things out of proportion by having a legitimate beef with him.

"I'm just like, 'Dude, I'm just talking s**t, you know?' It's the same thing in fighting, though. People talk s**t in fighting, and half the time they're just spitting s**t to get ticket sales," he told "Barstool Rasslin.'" "And that's what you do. I'm not saying you don't mean some of it, or you're having fun. And part of it is, the more real you can make it."

Riddle used his feud with Seth Rollins as an example of blurring the lines to create interest in the product. He revealed that he told Rollins to mention his divorce on WWE television, as he knew it'd get viewers more invested in their rivalry if they felt there were legitimate hard feelings between them. It seems that his comments about Goldberg were manufactured to create a possible match between them down the line, but it never materialized.

The "King of Bros" originally criticized Goldberg for bleeding before his matches, along with his performance against The Undertaker in their ill-fated bout at WWE Super Showdown 2019. Despite this, Riddle claims that he respects the WWE legend and his contributions to the business. On the flip side, Goldberg noted that he'd like to pop Riddle.

With Goldberg set to retire from WWE in 2025, there might not be enough time for him to face Riddle in the ring. Riddle was released in 2023 after reportedly burning too many bridges behind the scenes, so that ship might have sailed.