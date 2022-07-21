WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg has not competed inside a WWE ring since he was defeated by Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber earlier this year, but he has admitted “there are a number of guys out there that would be interesting” to compete against.

The former Universal Champion spoke with “Bleacher Report” regarding his future in the business, and it is clear he has his eyes on several wrestlers that he could potentially work against if he was to get back in the ring.

“I think Riddle and I have had a little bit of a controversial past. I’d love to pop him in the face a couple of times,” he said. “But I owe Roman something, for sure. I’d always like to get Brock again, but, you know, hey, beggars can’t be choosers. Hey, if it happens it happens, and if not, I just got to deal with it. I’ll catch them on the street or something.”

Goldberg and Riddle have a long-standing history of issues, with the rising WWE Star having criticized the veteran plenty of times. WWE cameras also caught them having an awkward backstage interaction at WWE SummerSlam in 2019. It is a match that fans have been interested in seeing at some stage, but whether it happens or not remains to be seen.

It was believed that the former WCW star had competed in all his scheduled matches for WWE, with some reports even claiming he was a free agent, but Goldberg recently revealed that he is still signed to a contract with WWE. He told “The New York Post”, “I suppose you never retire in the wrestling world until you’re dead, so, who knows,” making it clear that the door to a return is not fully closed for him yet. While he hasn’t been on WWE television for a while, Goldberg was a featured star in the latest “Biography: WWE Legends” episode that aired on A&E this past Sunday.

