Matt Riddle Explains Why He Respects WWE Legend Goldberg Following Their Backstage Heat

Matt Riddle has never been shy in sharing his opinions on various legends in the wrestling business, regardless of the potential aftermath. One person he has spoken negatively about over the years is Goldberg, which led to an infamous backstage altercation at WWE SummerSlam 2019 where Goldberg shoulder-checked him. Despite their conflicts and differing opinions, Riddle told "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," "I do respect Bill because he came up and said something." Goldberg has since admitted he'd like to pop Riddle a few times, while Riddle has called Goldberg out for a match in AEW, proving that there is still unfinished business between them. But, even though they've spoken since, they haven't hashed everything out simply because of who they are as people.

"I'm just not a huge fan of his work, I'm not a huge fan of his wrestling style," Riddle said. "I think he's great at drawing money, I think he's great at sports entertaining, I think he's an awesome action star, I saw him playing Santa Claus in a horror movie, I told him all this." While a match between them has never happened, Riddle believes he'd do a couple of things differently if they did.

While he doesn't think people go back and look at classic Goldberg clips, claiming he doesn't have them in his arsenal, the MLW star doesn't argue that Goldberg is one of the best of all time. "When it comes to drawing and making money which, honestly this is what the business is about, he does it probably better, and he could still do it better than 90% of the people who do it today ... I do respect Bill because he came up and said something.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.